Sydney Thomas, who was ring girl for Paul-Tyson fight, hits extraordinary social media milestone

Sydney Thomas’ popularity skyrocketed following her appearance at the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight as one of the ring girls.

Thomas, a 21-year-old University of Alabama student and model, was seen at weigh-ins and during the major spectacle that took place at AT&T Stadium. She captured the attention of the internet – and from there saw her followers increase across the board.

She revealed over the weekend she reached the 1 million follower mark on TikTok.

"We just hit 1,000,000 followers on TikTok !!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories, via the New York Post. "I cannot express enough how grateful I am for each and every single one of you. I love you guys, thank you."

It had been less than 10 days since she appeared at the boxing match.

Thomas shared with her followers that she grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and is working toward a degree in management and entrepreneurship. She also said she’s going to be finishing school one year early.

"Contrary to popular opinion or popular belief, I’m actually smart," she said. "People kind of get the image – pretty blonde, doesn’t have a brain. But I got a 33 on my ACT [exam] in high school and I’m finishing college early, so take it as you want."

Thomas certainly stole the spotlight and became one of the feel-good stories to come out of the entire event.

Thomas made her ring girl debut last month in Puerto Rico.

"I had a blast getting in the ring for my first ever boxing event (and first time in puerto rico)," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I thank God every day for allowing me to be a part of such amazing opportunities and experiences. truly feeling so blessed. see you next time for #round2."

Thomas was among the "MVP Main Event Models," along with Lexi Williams, Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse and Delia Sylvain.