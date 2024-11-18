Paul-Tyson ring girl Sydney Thomas recalls 'once in a lifetime opportunity,' reveals how she got her start

Sydney Thomas stole the show on Friday night as one of the ring girls for the fights on the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson card at AT&T Stadium, and on Monday, she opened up a little more about herself.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama student surpassed the 500,000-follower mark on Instagram over the course of the weekend and thanked those who expressed support for her in one of the biggest moments of her young career.

Thomas explained in a TikTok Q&A session that she was discovered through social media, according to the New York Post. She went on to model during Miami Swim Week and later appeared as a ring girl for a night of boxing in Puerto Rico.

"Social media was where I started out. This summer I walked in my first runway show during Miami Swim Week," Thomas wrote. "I’ve worked with a few brands as well but I think social media is where I’ve found the greatest publicity to be (prior to Paul-Tyson)."

She was also asked about her favorite part of being a ring girl for the spectacle.

"Being in the ring with Mike Tyson for sure," she responded. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. He’s such a legend."

She initially broke her silence about her newfound fame on Saturday.

"I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you. I can’t thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "I love you all – thank you for your kind words."

Separately, she said in a post she was "honored" to be a part of the night.

"Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say," she captioned a post.

"Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it."

She quickly became the talk of social media.

Thomas was among the "MVP Main Event Models" along with Lexi Williams, Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse and Delia Sylvain.