Boxing

Paul-Tyson ring girl Sydney Thomas steals the fight spotlight on social media

Thomas was among the ring girls for the fight

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Jake Paul may have won his fight against Mike Tyson on Friday night, but it was ring girl Sydney Thomas who went viral across social media over the course of the weekend.

Thomas was seen at weigh-ins and during the Paul and Tyson bout. The 20-year-old captivated social media over the weekend, and she broke her silence on her newfound fame on Saturday.

Sydney Thomas smiles

Sydney Thomas during weigh-ins, held at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, ahead of Jake Paul-Mike Tyson heavyweight bout, on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you. I can’t thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "I love you all – thank you for your kind words."

Separately, she said in a post she was "honored" to be a part of the night.

"Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say," she captioned a post. 

MIKE TYSON REVEALS HE SUFFERED NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE TRAINING FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT: 'LOST HALF MY BLOOD'

Ring girls at Tyson-Paul

Ring girls for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2024x, in Arlington, Texas. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it."

She was the talk of social media.

Thomas made her ring girl debut about four weeks ago in Puerto Rico.

"I had a blast getting in the ring for my first ever boxing event (and first time in puerto rico)," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I thank God every day for allowing me to be a part of such amazing opportunities and experiences. truly feeling so blessed. see you next time for #round2."

Thomas was among the "MVP Main Event Models" along with Lexi Williams, Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse and Delia Sylvain.

Jake Paul and Sydney Thomas

Jake Paul opens a can of Celsius during weigh-ins at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, ahead of his bout with Mike Tyson. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

More than 60 million viewers tuned in for the Netflix fight.

