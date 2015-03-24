Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

Surviving Dallas in 7 games inspired San Antonio's 3-0 dominance over Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers' Robin Lopez, right, and San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, left, battle under the boards in the second half during Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, May 10, 2014, in Portland, Ore. The Spurs won 118-103. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The intensity and focus that has the Spurs rolling 3-0 over Portland in the Western Conference semifinals can be traced to their Game 3 loss to Dallas in the first round.

Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Mavericks went up 2-1. But San Antonio simply was not going to concede the opening round after last season's disappointing Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat for the NBA title.

Both Tony Parker and Boris Diaw pointed to that Dallas series, which San Antonio won with a 119-96 victory in the deciding Game 7, as the team's motivation against the Trail Blazers.

On Monday night the Spurs will try to dispatch the Blazers in four games — and hopefully get some rest before the conference finals against the winner of the other semifinal between Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers.