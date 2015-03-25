Expand / Collapse search
September 15, 2015

Surging Penguins crush listless Senators 6-2, advance to Eastern Conference finals

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Brenden Morrow (10) celebrates his first-period goal with teammate Jussi Jokinen (36) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in their NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs series, Friday, May 24, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH – Eight playoff wins down, eight to go for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

James Neal had a hat trick and the Penguins finished off the lifeless Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Friday night in Game 5 of the Eastern conference semifinals to take the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Brenden Morrow also scored, and Tomas Vokoun made 29 saves as top-seeded Pittsburgh strolled to the next round.

The Penguins will face Boston or the New York Rangers in the conference finals.

Milan Michalek and Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots, but the Senators simply couldn't keep up as the Penguins ended the Ottawa's season for the third time in the last five years.