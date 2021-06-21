Expand / Collapse search
SCOTUS sides with student athletes, rules NCAA improperly capped education-related benefits

Ronn Blitzer
The Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision Monday that the NCAA has illegally restricted education-based benefits that could be used as compensation to student athletes.

The decision upheld lower court rulings that generally maintained the NCAA's rules of generally forbidding payment to student athletes, while allowing for education-related aid.

"To the extent [the NCAA] means to propose a sort of judicially ordained immunity from the terms of the Sherman Act for its restraints of trade—that we should overlook its restrictions because they happen to fall at the intersection of higher education, sports, and money—we cannot agree," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the court's opinion.

