Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles breaks down why veteran quarterbacks find success with new teams

Over the past few years in the NFL, quarterbacks who teams have cast away have found new teams and thrived.

Geno Smith revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings, and this year, Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles told Fox News Digital that it doesn’t surprise him that veteran quarterbacks have success with a different team after struggling at first.

"No, it doesn’t surprise me to see quarterbacks leave teams where they struggled and have success at another organization. Not every organization is ran like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles or the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens, these premier teams that have been pretty solid for a while," Foles told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Foles cited leadership from owners and coaching staff being good teachers as the signs of a great team.

"Top-down leadership from the ownership, just buying in and having great GMs and great coaches. Does everyone have to always get along? No, but they need to be great their jobs. So the thing I always saw was really solid up top, built a great locker room, and the coaches were great teachers," Foles said.

"The best teams that I were on, the coaches were awesome teachers. When I was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, amazing teachers, when I was with the Eagles in (2017,)" Foles said. "Great teachers of the game and then a locker room that buys into it."

Foles mentioned the New York Giants as a team that has struggled and brought up the success Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have had since leaving the organization.

"I mean, the Giants have shown year in and year out that they’re struggling. They’re trying to figure it out, look what happened with Saquon Barkley going to Philadelphia, everyone was saying, ‘Oh, he had an injury here, he’s not what he was, he’s getting older.’ He becomes be the best player in the NFL," Foles said.

"Daniel Jones goes to the Indianapolis Colts, wins the starting job, and he’s a guy that fits Shane Steichen’s system. He can run it, he can fix protections, he can check the play when it needs to be checked, he’s doing it at a great level."

The one-time Pro Bowler said that if an organization is stable, it allows for a quarterback to just focus on football.

"Why I say that is these quarterbacks are going to better situations where they are able to just play quarterback and everything around them is pretty solid, and they just go do their thing."

Foles' former Eagles teammate, Carson Wentz, started for the Minnesota Vikings in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy and praised him for how he played in the team’s 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

"I always love seeing these quarterbacks move to different teams and have success. Guys like Carson Wentz, playing with Minnesota yesterday. My topic last week was Carson is going to have a great game because Minnesota is a solid franchise," Foles said.

"He went out there and did his job, he didn’t have to run around and do crazy stuff, he just did his job and his team took care of the rest, so I'm excited for these QBs that are in healthy situations."

Foles played 11 seasons in the NFL and had a first-hand look at how different teams operated, as he played for six different teams. He played five seasons with the Eagles (two different stints), one season with the then-St. Louis Rams, one with the Kansas City Chiefs, two with the Chicago Bears, one with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and one with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was named Super Bowl LII MVP for his incredible performance with the Eagles in their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Across 71 games (58 starts), Foles had a 29-29 record with a career completion percentage of 62.4%, throwing for 14,227 yards and 82 touchdowns with 47 interceptions.

