Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes has sweet interaction with young reporter at media event

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a sweet interaction with a young reporter at Super Bowl LIV opening night Monday.

The young reporter initially asked Mahomes what it takes to get to the Super Bowl. After the star quarterback answered, the reporter said he wanted to be just like Mahomes.

“I appreciate that man. And you can be, for sure,” Mahomes said. “I appreciate the questions, man.”

The quarterback also complimented the young man’s hair.

Mahomes will be appearing in his first Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC Championship. It’s the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years.

The third-year quarterback played in 14 games despite dislocating his kneecap about midway through the year. He threw for 4,031 passing yards with 26 touchdown passes a year removed from his MVP season.

Mahomes has only played the San Francisco 49ers once. He was 24-for-38 with 314 passing yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Kansas City won that game, 38-27.

Kansas City meets the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The two teams will play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.