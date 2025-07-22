Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu announces retirement from NFL in social media post

Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL in a post to social media on Tuesday.

Mathieu, 33, spent the last three seasons of his 12-year career with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu was known the "Honey Badger" throughout his career.

"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way," Mathieu wrote in his post.

Tyrann Mathieu looks on

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 10, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me a purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community."

Mathieu burst onto the scene as an electrifying player during his college days at LSU. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a standout defensive back as a sophomore. 

In that sophomore season in 2011, Mathieu had 76 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defended, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. 

However, in August 2012, Mathieu was kicked off the team for continually failing drug tests for marijuana use. In October 2012, Mathieu was arrested for possession of marijuana. 

Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrate after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

Despite being extremely talented, Mathieu fell to the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft due to his off-the-field issues before the Arizona Cardinals selected him. 

Mathieu ended up emerging as a star for the Cardinals, as he was named to an All-Pro team twice in his five years with the team. 

"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined," Mathieu wrote. 

Mathieu spent one season with the Houston Texans, and then joined the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu was an integral part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2019. 

Tyrann Mathieu celebrates

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry(14) after making an interception during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

The three-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons with the Chiefs before spending the last three seasons with the Saints. 

Mathieu played 180 games in his NFL career, and had 838 combined tackles, 11 sacks, 36 interceptions, 100 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries. Four of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns. 

"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye – it’s just the next chapter. Much love, always. Tyrann."

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.