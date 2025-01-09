Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta fumes at radio host over question about grooming habits

Landeta was asked about a teammate's claim that he groomed himself in front of others

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former New York Giants punter Sean Landeta wasn't too pleased with one of his former teammates after he revealed what Landeta called a false and "embarrassing" locker room story from their time playing together. 

During an interview with a Philadelphia radio station, Landeta was asked about former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell’s claim that Landeta, who played with the Eagles from 1999-2002, would groom his "under regions in the sauna" in front of other players. 

Freddie Mitchell catches

The Philadelphia Eagles' Freddie Mitchell snares a pass for a first down when it was fourth and 26 while being covered by the Green Bay Packers' Bhawoh Jue (21) and Darren Sharper late in the fourth quarter Jan. 11, 2004, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Imagn)

The two-time Super Bowl champion remained calm but was clearly irked by the question. 

"Now, my first thing is – you wanna call me during primetime radio in Philadelphia and talk to me about something like that? Are you kidding me," he said in response to 94 WIP host Spike Eskin.

"I like Freddie. Good teammate and all. But what he said was absolutely false. I totally deny being in the sauna with Jon Ritchie. That never happened.

"I’m disappointed in Mr. Mitchell. I’m going to have to speak to him about that."

Sean Landeta punt

New York Giants punter Sean Landeta (5) stands ready to punt against the Denver Broncos during the 1987 Super Bowl at the Rose Bowl Jan. 25, 1987. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. (Tim Dillon/USA Today Sports)

But Landeta, who won both championships with the Giants, turned his attention back to the radio hosts. 

"You call it having fun, but it's one guy embarrassing another guy talking about stuff. Believe me, I understand how that works. Very disappointed that he would say that, especially when it's not true." 

Landeta went one step further to say the question was an attempt at a ratings grab. 

"I would think with the Eagles having a playoff game coming up they wouldn’t be talking about guys in saunas," Landeta said. 

Sean Landeta punt

New York Giants punter Sean Landeta (5) follows through a kick while linebacker Gary Reasons (55) looks to block against the Buffalo Bills during the 1991 Super Bowl at Tampa Stadium Jan. 27, 1991. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19. (Bob Deutsch/USA Today Sports)

Landeta spent the majority of his more than two-decade career in the NFL playing for the Giants. He also spent time with the Eagles, Rams and Buccaneers. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

