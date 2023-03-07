Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Rodgers
Published

Super Bowl champion says it doesn't make sense for Aaron Rodgers to join the Jets

Jets officials reportedly flew to California to meet with Rodgers Tuesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets rumors are heating up, but not everyone thinks it’s the right move for the four-time MVP. 

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jets’ officials were flying to California to meet with Rodgers, one day after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Rodgers making it clear he’s unsure of his football future, the Jets have been rumored to be interested in pursuing the Super Bowl champion as they attempt to secure a quarterback for their talented roster. 

DANIEL JONES, GIANTS AGREE TO FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION: REPORTS

Plaxico Burress, who spent one year with the Jets during his career, weighed in on the rumor mill Tuesday, saying Rodgers should look elsewhere if he does decide to keep playing. 

"I don’t really know Aaron personally, but I know he’s a hell of a quarterback, and he can put the football anywhere you want as a wide receiver," Burress said on "The Carton Show." "But he just loves to be talked about. He’s an attention junkie. He loves that we’re sitting here talking about him. It’s like every day, it’s the Aaron Rodgers saga.

Plaxico Burress of the New York Jets warms up before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia.  

Plaxico Burress of the New York Jets warms up before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Dec. 18, 2011, in Philadelphia.   (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Everybody’s really just hoping he gets to the Jets to be reunited with Nathaniel Hackett because that was his offensive coordinator when he was the MVP of the league. But I’ve been saying, man, for him to come to the Jets, it just doesn’t make sense if he wants to get back to the playoffs and contend for a championship. The Jets are not the team to get him there."

In Robert Saleh’s second year as head coach, the Jets went 7-10 with a defense that finished the season fourth in yards allowed per game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After starting the year 7-4, New York lost six straight games to end the season, finishing out of the playoffs for the 12th year in a row. 

Most of the issues were due to the quarterback position with Zach Wilson being benched twice during the season in favor of Mike White after Wilson regressed in his second year. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jets owner Woody Johnson has made it clear throughout the offseason the organization covets a veteran quarterback to put the team over the top. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I think you want the best quarterback that you can get to lead the Jets," Johnson said in February. "And I think with a good quarterback and our great defense — and the defense will be a lot better with a quarterback that’s actually doing it — got a good running game and just what the coach is talking about. Our special teams is really good, and so it’s plug and play.

"I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation."

The Jets clearly want Rodgers in New York. Now, it will be up to Rodgers to determine whether New York is for him. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.