Super Bowl champ speaks out after his high school football team suffers 100-0 loss

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Sherman Williams was at the helm of an Alabama high school football team that lost 100-0 last week.

Williams is the head coach of Murphy High School.

The team suffered the lopsided loss to Williamson High School, which was the No. 2-ranked school in Class 5A in the state.

The former NFL player received backlash on social media for the defeat. He allegedly decided not to have referees keep the clock running to end the game more quickly. On Wednesday, he responded to the fury in a post on Facebook.

"Down 73-0 at half I looked each one of my 39 boys in the eyes and ask if they wanted to continue. 100% said YES! So that's what we did. I LOVE MY BOYS," he wrote in a post. "Gave it their all."

Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman told AL.com he asked the referees to keep running the clock with his team up 73-0 at halftime.

"I asked the ref," Coleman told the outlet. "He said OK. He asked me if I had a problem going to eight-minute quarters. I said no. He went to ask Sherman, and he said he didn’t want to run the clock."

Williams said last week that a running clock was suggested but didn’t say whether he chose to agree to implement it.

"A running clock was suggested, but they didn’t give us a running clock," he said, via AL.com. "They continued to want to stop the clock, and that’s OK. It’s football. It’s a 48-minute game. I wasn’t asking for any favors. We have to get out there and keep coaching and play until there are zeroes on the clock."

Williams is in his first year as head coach at Murphy High School.

He played with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. He was on the Cowboys’ Super Bowl-winning team during the 1995 season. The former Alabama standout played in 60 games and rushed for 1,162 yards and four touchdowns.