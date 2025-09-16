Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe calls Travis Kelce 'lazy' after costly drop in loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe ripped Travis Kelce for his crucial drop at the goal line during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were down three points early in the fourth quarter in the red zone with a chance to take the lead. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a ball to Kelce, who was breaking inside, right at the goal line.

Mahomes fired the pass as Kelce was turning, and it hit the tight end right in the hands before bouncing into Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba’s hands for an interception. Sharpe called Kelce "lazy" for the mistake.

"Kelce has been lazy. He’s getting lazy with his head and he’s getting lazy with his eyes. He knows in that area of the field, he has to snap his head. He knows, I don’t know why he is so lazy with his head," Sharpe said during a recent episode of "Nightcap" with Chad Ochocinco.

"There is nobody inside, and Blankenship has got you manned. Why are you so lazy? Your head, you have got to snap it around, you know that. And you took points off the board. In other words, you don’t get points and they go down and they get points."

After the interception, the Eagles scored a touchdown to go up 20-10 and effectively put the game out of reach. The Chiefs scored a touchdown to cut it 20-17 but never got the ball back.

The Chiefs fell to 0-2 with the loss, and Sharpe said the only thing "special" about them is Mahomes.

"There is nothing special about anybody on that team right now offensively other than Patrick Mahomes," Sharpe said.

Kelce led the team with 61 yards in the loss, but his crucial drop is what will be remembered most.

The Chiefs (0-2) will look to bounce back when they take on the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday night in MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

