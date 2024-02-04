Super Bowl champ reveals what's 'really impressive' about Patrick Mahomes' run

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense was out of sync at plenty of points during the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffered a crucial drop against the Green Bay Packers, and Kadarius Toney’s offensive offsides cost the team a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. There was much to overcome during the regular season, and still, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to an AFC Championship.

Mahomes’ ability to strike at any time and keep the Chiefs in ball games has been critical to their success this season. It may be the season that underscores just how great the quarterback is.

"Yeah, it is because the more you win the National Football League the more you lose players, the more you lose coaches and you got to reinvent yourself," former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman told Fox News Digital. "Sometimes, when you reinvent yourself, doing what’s best for the team isn’t necessarily best for you as an individual (statistics wise)."

Edelman, who spoke on behalf of his campaign with Bounty, elaborated on what really was impressive about Mahomes.

"But to see the humility of Patrick Mahomes," he said, "to more of that game-manager role where he knows he has a good defense, he knows he’s not going to turn the ball over, he knows he’s going to rely on (Isiah) Pacheco and hit these got-to-have-it situations with (Travis) Kelce on these 3rd downs – that’s really impressive.

"When you do it with new guys each year, that’s more and more impressive. To see what they did last year when Tyreek Hill left and then get a new group of guys and adopt them into their system and configure how to win games and the way they’ve been winning games. I mean, that’s very impressive."

Mahomes finished the season with 4,183 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He threw a career high 14 interceptions.

In the playoffs this season, he has 718 passing yards, four touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception.

All eyes will be on Mahomes to see if he can win Super Bowl No. 3.