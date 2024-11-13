Super Bowl champ offers advice to ESPN NFL analyst after Trump disrespect: 'Lies powerfully shape lives'

Super Bowl champion fullback Heath Evans offered advice to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on Tuesday after the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back said he would not respect President-elect Donald Trump.

Clark spoke at length in a video posted to his X account about how he felt the country was more divided than ever and that he did not and would not respect Trump but would respect the office of the presidency.

Evans played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He offered advice to Clark, saying he should reach out to Darrell B. Harrison, who is the director of digital platforms at Grace to You Ministries.

"Ryan you’re 1 of the best at what you do!" Evans wrote in response. "I’m sure you’ve had many different types of people that have helped mold you. Can I encourage you to reach out to @D_B_Harrison to consider a different viewpoint that might help you in encouraging your daughter not to fear.

"Lies powerfully shape lives. I know you want the best for your fam & your millions of listeners. Darrell has a worldwide audience as well and I know the convo would be a blessing to you both. God bless brother!"

Evans was far from the only one who responded to Clark’s clip.

Zach Von Rosenberg, a national champion punter, who like Clark went to LSU and visited Trump during his presidency, pushed back on the former NFL defensive back’s points about former President Barack Obama. Clark said there were no scandals in the Obama administration and suggested he was a unifying president.

"Might want to listen to Obama’s rhetoric on the campaign trail for Kamala," Von Rosenberg wrote on X. "He was calling 75 million people fascist, xenophobic, and racist. Nothing unifying about him."

Von Rosenberg also pointed out the number of Black men who voted for Trump. Fox News Voter Analysis said that out of nearly 120,000 respondents, 24% of those were Black men who voted for Trump.

"Dems are NOT the unity party, but they love to preach ‘unity,’" he added.