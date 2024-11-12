LSU football national champion pushes back on ESPN star's gushing Obama praise: 'Nothing unifying about him'

Ryan Clark’s soliloquy about President-elect Donald Trump and the state of the nation did not exactly resonate with everyone on social media.

Specifically, Clark’s followers singled out a point he made about former President Barack Obama when he was in the White House from 2009-2017.

In the video, the ESPN analyst and Super Bowl champion compared his emotions to how he felt during Obama’s tenure. He claimed the Obama presidency had no scandals. He did not mention the Benghazi attack, Operation Fast and Furious or the IRS targeting scandal, among other major issues that occurred over the course of Obama’s two terms.

"It started when we wanted to make America great again, but wasn’t it before? I felt it was the greatest it had ever been," Clark said. "For eight years, President Obama represented us with class and with grace and with elegance and with decency. There were no scandals. There were no impeachments. There were no felony charges. There were no indictments. There were none of these things that were unbecoming of the office. And we elected someone that ran a campaign based in bigotry and based in hate. And for those four years it wasn’t great."

Zach Von Rosenberg, a national champion punter, who like Clark went to LSU and visited Trump during his presidency, pushed back on the former NFL defensive back’s point.

"Might want to listen to Obama’s rhetoric on the campaign trail for Kamala," Von Rosenberg wrote on X. "He was calling 75 million people fascist, xenophobic, and racist. Nothing unifying about him."

Von Rosenberg also pointed out the number of Black men who voted for Trump. Fox News Voter Analysis said that out of nearly 120,000 respondents, 24% of those were Black men who voted for Trump.

"Dems are NOT the unity party, but they love to preach ‘unity,’" he added.

Clark went on to say he has no respect for Trump but would respect the office of the presidency during his upcoming administration.

Von Rosenberg is considered to be one of the top punters in LSU history. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers from 2017 to 2020. He finished his career second in punting yards and total punts.