Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers

LSU football national champion pushes back on ESPN star's gushing Obama praise: 'Nothing unifying about him'

Ryan Clark said he was not going to respect President-elect Donald Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ryan Clark’s soliloquy about President-elect Donald Trump and the state of the nation did not exactly resonate with everyone on social media.

Specifically, Clark’s followers singled out a point he made about former President Barack Obama when he was in the White House from 2009-2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Clark looks on

Broadcaster Ryan Clark prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 4, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

In the video, the ESPN analyst and Super Bowl champion compared his emotions to how he felt during Obama’s tenure. He claimed the Obama presidency had no scandals. He did not mention the Benghazi attack, Operation Fast and Furious or the IRS targeting scandal, among other major issues that occurred over the course of Obama’s two terms.

"It started when we wanted to make America great again, but wasn’t it before? I felt it was the greatest it had ever been," Clark said. "For eight years, President Obama represented us with class and with grace and with elegance and with decency. There were no scandals. There were no impeachments. There were no felony charges. There were no indictments. There were none of these things that were unbecoming of the office. And we elected someone that ran a campaign based in bigotry and based in hate. And for those four years it wasn’t great."

EX-MICHIGAN QUARTERBACK CHIDES FORMER TEAM OVER LOSS TO INDIANA: 'THE PLAYERS DESERVE BETTER'

Zach Von Rosenberg and Ed Orgeron

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, left, poses with LSU Tigers punter Zach Von Rosenberg, #38, on Senior Day against Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Dec. 19, 2020. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Von Rosenberg, a national champion punter, who like Clark went to LSU and visited Trump during his presidency, pushed back on the former NFL defensive back’s point.

"Might want to listen to Obama’s rhetoric on the campaign trail for Kamala," Von Rosenberg wrote on X. "He was calling 75 million people fascist, xenophobic, and racist. Nothing unifying about him."

Von Rosenberg also pointed out the number of Black men who voted for Trump. Fox News Voter Analysis said that out of nearly 120,000 respondents, 24% of those were Black men who voted for Trump.

"Dems are NOT the unity party, but they love to preach ‘unity,’" he added.

Clark went on to say he has no respect for Trump but would respect the office of the presidency during his upcoming administration.

Zach Von Rosenberg carries the ball

LSU Tigers Zach Von Rosenberg, #46, runs for a gain during the Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 16, 2016. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Von Rosenberg is considered to be one of the top punters in LSU history. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers from 2017 to 2020. He finished his career second in punting yards and total punts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.