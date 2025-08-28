Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Super Bowl champ, ex-Tom Brady teammate, choked and threatened to kill his child's mother, police say

Shaq Mason played eight seasons with Brady

Ryan Morik
NFL offensive lineman Shaq Mason was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault and battery against the mother of his child.

Mason, a 31-year-old free agent, broke into the woman's home in Franklin, Tennessee, at 3:11 a.m., choked her, and threatened to kill her, police said. 

Mason is also alleged to have sent a selfie to the woman with a text that read "Im gonna kill you." Police officers also noticed a "fresh laceration" on the woman's bottom lip, TMZ Sports reported.

Shaq Mason mugshot

Shaq Mason was arrested after allegedly choking and threatening to kill the mother of his child. (Franklin Police Department)

Franklin Police said that Mason was apprehended later on during a traffic stop, with his bond set at $150,000.

He was booked on one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of harassment and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mason's rep for comment.

Shaq Mason after a game

Shaq Mason #69 of the New England Patriots after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mason, a fourth-round pick in 2015, spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowls to close out their dynasty. He spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady before spending the last two with the Houston Texans.

He started 15 games last year, but allowed an NFL-high eight sacks (tied with Alex Cappa) - he was released from Houston this past March. He's earned over $45 million in guaranteed money throughout his NFL career.

Shaq Mason and Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals at the line of scrimmage in the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Mason played college football at Georgia Tech after attending high school in Tennessee. Franklin is roughly 30 miles from his hometown of Columbia. 

