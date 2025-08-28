Super Bowl champ, ex-Tom Brady teammate, choked and threatened to kill his child's mother, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL offensive lineman Shaq Mason was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault and battery against the mother of his child.

Mason, a 31-year-old free agent, broke into the woman's home in Franklin, Tennessee, at 3:11 a.m., choked her, and threatened to kill her, police said.

Mason is also alleged to have sent a selfie to the woman with a text that read "Im gonna kill you." Police officers also noticed a "fresh laceration" on the woman's bottom lip, TMZ Sports reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Franklin Police said that Mason was apprehended later on during a traffic stop, with his bond set at $150,000.

He was booked on one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of harassment and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mason's rep for comment.

BILL BELICHICK, GIRLFRIEND JORDON HUDSON LOOK TO TRADEMARK 'GOLD DIGGER'

Mason, a fourth-round pick in 2015, spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowls to close out their dynasty. He spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady before spending the last two with the Houston Texans.

He started 15 games last year, but allowed an NFL-high eight sacks (tied with Alex Cappa) - he was released from Houston this past March. He's earned over $45 million in guaranteed money throughout his NFL career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mason played college football at Georgia Tech after attending high school in Tennessee. Franklin is roughly 30 miles from his hometown of Columbia.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.