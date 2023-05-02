Expand / Collapse search
Suns expected to be without Chris Paul for multiple games vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets are up 2-0 in the second round series

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Phoenix Suns are going to have to battle for at least the next two games against the Denver Nuggets without veteran point guard Chris Paul. 

Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 on Monday night that will require him to be out Games 3-5, according to The Athletic. 

Paul is going to be reevaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday. 

Chris Paul speaks with Devin Booker

Chris Paul #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talk during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.  (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The injury occurred when Paul attempted to box out Nuggets winger Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In doing so, Paul was seen grabbing at his left groin after landing from his jump. Caldwell-Pope ended up getting the rebound and scoring.

Paul tried running back down the court for offense, but it was clear he was in pain. 

It’s a tough blow to the Suns, who have seen life without Paul during the regular season. Damion Lee and Cam Payne will have to step up to fill in for the Suns, and there is no time to get comfortable with the Nuggets already up two games in the series. 

But the series is heading back to Phoenix and the Suns will hope their home crowd can provide some energy for their squad. 

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns this season in 59 games, while tallying 1.5 steals per night on the defensive end as well. 

Chris Paul looks ahead

Chris Paul participates in panel during the 2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit at Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center on July 19, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Game 3 will tip off on Friday night in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.