Steve Smith, former Raiders fullback, dead at 57 after near 20-year battle with ALS

Steve Smith, a former fullback who played for the Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, died Saturday after a near-two-decade battle with ALS. He was 57.

Smith died in his hometown of Richardson, Texas, according to the York Daily Record. He had been unable to walk or talk but was able to communicate through sounds and other expressions due to ALS, which he was diagnosed with in 2002.

He chose to live with machines to help him breathe in hopes there would one day be a cure for the illness.

The Raiders released a statement on Smith’s passing.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly battled Lou Gehrig's Disease for two decades. Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS," the team said. "The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve."

Smith was a national champion running back at Penn State before he converted to fullback when he entered the NFL. The Raiders selected Smith with the No. 81 overall pick of the 1987 NFL Draft.

With the Raiders, he would block for two of the most legendary running backs – Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen. He joined the Seahawks in 1994 but in 1995 a back injury ended his career.

He finished with 1,627 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns during his career. He also had 131 catches for 1,250 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.