More mystery surrounds the status of Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has been on the reserve/non-injury football list after leaving the team early in 2023 for undisclosed reason.

Head coach Sean McVay was asked about Bennett’s availability for the 2024 season during his end-of-year presser, where he once again did not have a definitive answer on the Georgia product.

"I don’t know that," McVay told reporters. ‘I think that’s a conversation for another time. I think he’s doing better, but I wouldn’t be in a position to answer that accurately right now. That’s probably a long way away from me being able to answer that."

Bennett had a good training camp for the Rams, resulting in the fourth-round pick being Matthew Stafford’s backup to open the season.

However, the 26-year-old left the team early into the season without any reason as to why. Brett Rypien came off the practice squad to back up Stafford, followed by the signing of Carson Wentz later in the year.

McVay gave some updates on Bennett, saying in October that he was "doing well." Bennett was also present for a Nov. 11 Georgia-Ole Miss game, where he was honored by the Bulldogs at halftime.

He was presented the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top walk-on in the country. Bennett appeared to be doing well during that appearance on the Bulldogs’ sideline.

Bennett impressed McVay and the rest of the Rams’ coaching staff during the preseason after throwing for 333 yards with a touchdown and an interception over two games.

Bennett played four seasons at Georgia, his final two in a starting role. He totaled 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 42 games, including a tremendous senior season with 4,128 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a national championship in a blowout win over TCU in 2023.