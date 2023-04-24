Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Steph Curry nearly costs Warriors Game 4 win with Chris Webber-like flub

Curry had 32 points for the Warriors in the win as Golden State tied the series

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Golden State Warriors managed to even the series against the Sacramento Kings with a 126-125 Game 4 victory on Sunday, but it was nearly an epic disaster from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors, up five points, gained a rebound after a Malik Monk missed shot. Curry then called a timeout to move the ball up the court and try and reset Golden State for the final 42.1 seconds of the game. However, Golden State did not have any more timeouts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen Curry shoots over Domantas Sabonis

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, #10, during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Monk made the technical free throw and with 28.1 seconds left, De’Aaron Fox made a three-pointer to bring the game to within one. Harrison Barnes would miss the game-winning shot at the end of the game and the Warriors would survive.

"I knew we challenged [a foul call on Kevon Looney], but I didn't realize when we lost the challenge that we didn't have any timeouts left," Curry told reporters after the game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I know [coach Steve Kerr] mentioned he took the blame for it [but] I ain't going to lie, I thought it was the smartest play in the world.

PETE DAVIDSON APPEARS TO PUSH AWAY OVERZEALOUS KNICKS FAN

Steph Curry and Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, celebrates with forward Draymond Green after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"When I got the ball, turn around, saw a trap [and] realized there was no real outlets, instead of turning it over, it's kind of the [heads up] play, but it turned out not to be. I looked over at the bench and everybody was shaking their head."

Steve Kerr took the blame for the miscommunication.

Curry's move was reminiscent of Chris Webber calling a timeout in Michigan's national championship loss to North Carolina down two points in 1993. The Wolverines eventually lost the game.

Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Steph Curry drives to the basket

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, scores against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, #40, during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.