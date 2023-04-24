Steph Curry nearly costs Warriors Game 4 win with Chris Webber-like flub

The Golden State Warriors managed to even the series against the Sacramento Kings with a 126-125 Game 4 victory on Sunday, but it was nearly an epic disaster from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors, up five points, gained a rebound after a Malik Monk missed shot. Curry then called a timeout to move the ball up the court and try and reset Golden State for the final 42.1 seconds of the game. However, Golden State did not have any more timeouts.

Monk made the technical free throw and with 28.1 seconds left, De’Aaron Fox made a three-pointer to bring the game to within one. Harrison Barnes would miss the game-winning shot at the end of the game and the Warriors would survive.

"I knew we challenged [a foul call on Kevon Looney], but I didn't realize when we lost the challenge that we didn't have any timeouts left," Curry told reporters after the game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I know [coach Steve Kerr] mentioned he took the blame for it [but] I ain't going to lie, I thought it was the smartest play in the world.

"When I got the ball, turn around, saw a trap [and] realized there was no real outlets, instead of turning it over, it's kind of the [heads up] play, but it turned out not to be. I looked over at the bench and everybody was shaking their head."

Steve Kerr took the blame for the miscommunication.

Curry's move was reminiscent of Chris Webber calling a timeout in Michigan's national championship loss to North Carolina down two points in 1993. The Wolverines eventually lost the game.

Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.