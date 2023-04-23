Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Pete Davidson appears to push away overzealous Knicks fan

Davidson sat courtside at Madison Square Garden with Jon Stewart

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

New York Knicks fan Pete Davidson was sitting courtside near Jon Stewart as his team took on and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, 102-93.

The comedian was posing for selfies with fans on his way out of Madison Square Garden as one overzealous man in a Knicks hat appeared to be a little too close. A video showed the man kept getting closer and closer to Davidson, and the Staten Island native had enough.

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Davidson pushed the man away from his personal space. The man got the point and the situation didn’t appear to escalate any further.

The comedian has been at The Garden for the last two Knicks-Cavaliers games in Manhattan as well as several other celebrities in the entertainment and sports industries.

Pete Davidson at MSG

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson attends Game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 23, 2023. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

New York took a 3-1 series lead behind the shooting from Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett.

Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting. He had six rebounds and six assists to his box score as well. Barrett added 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting with two rebounds. Josh Hart added 19 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

New York could close out the series on the road Wednesday night as the series shifts to Cleveland.

Josh Hart shakes hands of fans

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Should the Cavaliers extend the series, New York will return home Friday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.