Steen's late goal lifts Blues over Blackhawks

St. Louis, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - Alex Steen netted the game winner with 21.1 seconds remaining in regulation, helping the St. Louis Blues take a 3-2 decision over the Chicago Blackhawks in the first of five meetings between these Central Division rivals from Scottrade Center.

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Backes also tallied and Alex Pietrangelo chipped in a pair of assists for the Blues, who opened a season 3-0-0 for the first time since 1993-94.

One game after setting a new franchise record for career shutouts, Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each posted a power-play score and Patrick Sharp picked up a pair of helpers for the Blackhawks, who have dropped two in a row since a season-opening win against Washington.

Corey Crawford played well in defeat, making 31 saves.

"It was a brutal loss," Chicago head coach Joel Quenneville said. "Unacceptable."

The deciding goal began in the St. Louis defensive zone, with Jay Bouwmeester nudging the puck to Pietrangelo, who started a 3-on-1 rush on the left wing before dishing ahead to Steen. He skated into the Chicago zone and uncorked a blast from the left circle which had enough force to squeeze through Crawford's pads to make it 3-2.

"It was a good play by (Pietrangelo) to spring me," Steen said. "It was a big win."

After numerous chances with odd-man rushes and regular shots on both sides, Tarasenko pumped home a shot from the right circle during a 2-on-1 with 4:16 left in the first period.

Only seven seconds into a power play, created when Blues winger Max Lapierre boarded Chicago's Andrew Shaw, Kane was alone at the left side to poke home a loose puck and tie the game with 2:59 on the clock in the first.

The Blues went up 2-1 on the advantage as Pietrangelo's offering from the point was deflected home by Backes at 8:37 of the second, but Toews potted a rebound from the right side 15 seconds into the following Chicago power play for a 2-2 game at 9:16.

Game Notes

Coming into the game, the Blackhawks had gone 5-1-1 against the Blues in their last seven meetings ... St. Louis improved to 224-16-2 at home against Chicago since the 2000-01 season ... Pietrangelo moved into a tie with Joe Pavelski of the idle Sharks and Alex Galchenyuk of the Canadiens for second in the NHL with five assists.