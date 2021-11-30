Steelers' Mike Tomlin fires back at Chase Claypool who wants music played during practice

Following Pittsburgh’s embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed wide receiver Chase Claypool’s concerns about practice.

Claypool said the 5-5-1 Steelers should try to make practice more "fun" by playing music.

"We have music in the warm-ups and that, so it's fun," Claypool said. "People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more fun and little more up-tempo."

During a news conference on Tuesday, Tomlin was asked about Claypool’s comments.

"Claypool plays wideout. I’ll let him do that," Tomlin said. "I’ll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate."

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward backed Tomlin as well.

"I hope he was kidding," Heyward said of Claypool. "Because as soon as he said it, I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It’s X's and O's and it’s execution."