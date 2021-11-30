Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Mike Tomlin fires back at Chase Claypool who wants music played during practice

Chase Claypool said the Steelers should try to make practice more “fun” by playing music

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Following Pittsburgh’s embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed wide receiver Chase Claypool’s concerns about practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, looks up at the videoboard as he stands with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, looks up at the videoboard as he stands with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Associated Press)

Claypool said the 5-5-1 Steelers should try to make practice more "fun" by playing music.

"We have music in the warm-ups and that, so it's fun," Claypool said. "People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more fun and little more up-tempo."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks toward the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks toward the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Getty Images)

During a news conference on Tuesday, Tomlin was asked about Claypool’s comments.

"Claypool plays wideout. I’ll let him do that," Tomlin said. "I’ll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Associated Press)

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward backed Tomlin as well.

"I hope he was kidding," Heyward said of Claypool. "Because as soon as he said it, I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It’s X's and O's and it’s execution."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com