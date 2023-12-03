Steelers’ Kenny Pickett expected to miss time as ankle injury needs surgery: reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have quarterback Kenny Pickett available for "a couple weeks" after suffering a right ankle injury in the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday, per ESPN.

However, it might be more than that, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Pickett will have a surgical procedure to repair the injured ankle on Monday.

On a wacky weather day in Pittsburgh -- the game stopped twice because of pouring rain – Steelers fans couldn’t have been pleased seeing their quarterback be ruled out with injury, leading to Mitch Trubisky taking over.

Now, with the Steelers on a quick turnaround to face the New England Patriots on "Thursday Night Football," Trubisky is expected to take over the offense with Pickett needing to care for his ailment.

The injury came halfway through the second quarter, and Pickett was seen hobbling to the locker room. He wouldn’t return, and the Steelers lost their fifth game of the year, 24-10.

Pickett noted having some ankle discomfort following the Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, where he threw for 278 yards in his best game of the year.

It was the first game since Matt Canada was fired as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator.

As for Trubisky’s performance on Sunday, he went 11-of-17 for 117 yards with a passing touchdown. However, he did lose a fumble.

Trubisky is no stranger to starting for the Steelers, as he’s in his second year with the team. He was named the starter out of training camp last season prior to the then-rookie Pickett taking over.

Trubisky is 2-3 as a starter for the Steelers, and since they’re in playoff contention this year, head coach Mike Tomlin will hope that record can improve with Pickett on the mend.