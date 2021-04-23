Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' Justin Layne arrested after police find loaded gun during traffic stop: reports

Layne was driving nearly 30 mph over speed limit, police say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was reportedly arrested early Friday morning on a number of charges, including a felony firearm charge, after police say they found a loaded gun in the center console of his car. 

Layne, 23, is facing one charge of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle and two misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and driving over the speed limit after he was pulled over just outside of Cleveland, according to multiple reports.

Willoughby Police Chief Matt Naegele told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Layne was pulled over at around 1:20 a.m. after he was caught driving nearly 30 mph over the speed limit.

Officers discovered that Layne was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant after failing to appear in court for a previous traffic stop, Naegele said. Police also allegedly saw a loaded 9mm Glock and marijuana residue in plain view. 

A spokesperson for the Steelers told the Post-Gazette they are aware of the incident and are still gathering information.

Layne was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2019 out of Michigan State. He has totaled 25 tackles in 26 NFL games.

