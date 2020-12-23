Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster will stop dancing on opposing teams' logos 

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has made headlines recently for posting videos of himself on TikTok dancing on opposing teams’ logos during away games this season.

The Steelers were flying high and mighty, as they cruised to an 11-0 start. However, they lost their last three games to the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. And things don’t look too promising for Smith-Schuster, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and the rest of the Steelers’ offense as of late.

Smith-Schuster has drawn attention for the wrong reasons as of late, so he’s going to stop doing his dancing routine prior to games.

"For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," Smith-Schuster told reporters on Wednesday.

Prior to the Steelers’ game against Buffalo in Week 14, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said they noticed Smith-Schuster dancing on their logo before the game and that hyped them up.

"That turns you up a little bit. Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire," Poyer said.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gathered his team in the tunnel before kickoff and had a simple message: "Let them do all the talking and the f---ing dancing, we f---ing work."

The following week before their game against the Bengals, Smith-Schuster decided to keep his pregame ritual going on Monday Night Football. The Steelers suffered a 27-17 loss to their AFC North rivals, and Smith-Schuster once again felt backlash, which prompted head coach Mike Tomlin to talk to the young wide receiver.

The Steelers will host the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 16 matchup before traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in a game that could ultimately decide the division title.