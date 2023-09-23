Steelers' Jaylen Warren faces hefty fine for illegal hit despite referees failing to throw flag on the play

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's wallet might get a little lighter.

The NFL handed down a $48,333 fine for Warren's "illegal use of helmet" in Monday's win over the Cleveland Browns, according to the league's gameday accountability weekly update.

Warren appeared to lower his helmet and make contact with Browns defensive back Juan Thornhill at the end of a catch-and-run reception in the second quarter, but referees did not throw a flag on the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to a social media post from Warren's agent, David Canter, the second-year running back plans to appeal the fine.

MINKAH FITZPATRICK DEFENDS HIT THAT INJURED NICK CHUBB: 'THERE'S NOTHING I REALLY WOULD DO DIFFERENTLY'

Warren has shown his receiving ability this season, hauling in nine passes for 78 yards. On the ground, the running back has rushed for 26 yards on nine carries.

Warren is coming off a 2022 season in which he rushed for 379 yards in 16 games. Former Alabama standout Najee Harris remains the top ball carrier on the depth chart.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who delivered the hit that resulted in a season-ending knee injury to star running back Nick Chubb, was not fined.

Multiple other Steelers players did, however, receive notable fines following Monday's game. Linebackers Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts were each penalized with fines of more than $43,000 due to what the league categorized as unnecessary roughness.

Another pair of Steelers defenders, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive end DeMarvin Leal, were both fined for the same offense — unnecessary roughness.

The Steelers were hit with a total of more than $154,000 in fines following the victory against the Browns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday.