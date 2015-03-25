Steelers HOFer Butler dies

Jack Butler, who spent his entire nine- year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away Saturday at the age of 85.

"Jack was a tremendous player who ranked among the best in league history with his 52 interceptions while only playing in 12 games a year," said Steelers chairman Dan Rooney in a statement. "He was a versatile player who was also used as a wide receiver, but his career ended unfortunately too soon with a bad knee injury. He was an excellent person both on and off the field. He will be missed. Our condolences are with his family through this very tough time."

Butler, a defensive back and Pittsburgh native, was signed by his hometown team as an undrafted free agent out of St. Bonaventure in 1951.

He racked up 52 interceptions, including four for touchdowns, over his 103- game, nine-year career, and earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Butler was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.