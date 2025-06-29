Jaguars should put Travis Hunter to the test as he chases 2-way dreams, Super Bowl champ says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter will come into the 2025 season with heightened expectations around his first year because of his pursuit to play both sides of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As Hunter and the Jaguars get set for training camp, Super Bowl champion Willie Colon said on Friday that his teammates should put him through the wringer to prepare him for what’s to come during the season.

"I know how I would approach a guy like this. I'm going to test his armor," Colon said on FOX Sports’ "Breakfast Ball." "I'm going to see how tough you really are. If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest.

"And so, for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. I promise you he won't. They'll move him to one side of the ball, and that's cornerback, and allow him to be the best cornerback he can be. Because not only will you have to make tackles, you're going to have to withstand getting hit, too."

Colon won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008. He played six seasons with the Steelers and three for the New York Jets.

The Jaguars traded up to get Hunter in the draft — the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner who starred at Colorado as a wide receiver and cornerback.

He was a two-time All-American at Colorado. He had 86 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 36 tackles with four interceptions.