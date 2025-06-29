Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars should put Travis Hunter to the test as he chases 2-way dreams, Super Bowl champ says

Travis Hunter is seeking to play two positions on the football field

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Can Travis Hunter really master two playbooks in the NFL? | First Things First Video

Can Travis Hunter really master two playbooks in the NFL? | First Things First

Nick Wright believes Travis Hunter has the talent to be the face of the NFL and reacts to his confidence in learning both playbooks, saying the rookie’s two-way potential could be game-changing.

Travis Hunter will come into the 2025 season with heightened expectations around his first year because of his pursuit to play both sides of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

As Hunter and the Jaguars get set for training camp, Super Bowl champion Willie Colon said on Friday that his teammates should put him through the wringer to prepare him for what’s to come during the season.

Travis Hunter with the ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.  (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

"I know how I would approach a guy like this. I'm going to test his armor," Colon said on FOX Sports’ "Breakfast Ball." "I'm going to see how tough you really are. If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest.

"And so, for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. I promise you he won't. They'll move him to one side of the ball, and that's cornerback, and allow him to be the best cornerback he can be. Because not only will you have to make tackles, you're going to have to withstand getting hit, too."

Travis Hunter catches the ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is tossed a ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

Colon won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008. He played six seasons with the Steelers and three for the New York Jets.

The Jaguars traded up to get Hunter in the draft — the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner who starred at Colorado as a wide receiver and cornerback.

Travis Hunter at presser

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center.  (Travis Register/Imagn Images)

He was a two-time All-American at Colorado. He had 86 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 36 tackles with four interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.