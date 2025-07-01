Stanley Cup champ Alex Pietrangelo steps away from Golden Knights for bilateral femur reconstruction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stanley Cup champion Alex Pietrangelo is likely to be off of the ice for the foreseeable future as he gets set for bilateral femur reconstruction, the Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday.

The team said there was no guarantee that the reconstruction efforts would be a success.

"Alex has our organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health and quality of life," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. "Alex is dealing with hips that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success. Throughout the season, the steps that Alex needed to take to be able to play and practice began to grow and take a significant toll on his body."

McCrimmon said the team had hoped that treatment and rest during the 4 Nations Face-Off break would have been enough to get him back on the ice.

"… But instead, what we found were diminished positive results and a process that is no longer sustainable moving forward. Alex has given everything to the game and to the Golden Knights and has played through significant challenges in the pursuit of trying to win another Stanley Cup in Vegas.

"He is one of the most respected players in the league, not only for his elite talent but for his character, leadership, competitiveness, and professionalism. Today’s decision is a difficult one for both Alex and the Golden Knights, but it is being made for the right reasons – so that Alex can be the family man we all know him to be."

Pietrangelo signed a seven-year contract with the Golden Knights in October 2020 and helped the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2023 – the second one of his career as he already held the Cup with the St. Louis Blues.

However, injuries have taken a toll on his body.

"The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health," he said. "After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life.

"This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family."

Pietrangelo, 35, has recorded 637 points in 1,087 games in his 17-year NHL career. He’s scored 148 goals and recorded 489 assists.