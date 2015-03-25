Stamkos scores 200th goal as Bolts top Flyers

Teddy Purcell scored a tie-breaking goal in the third period and Steven Stamkos sealed Tampa Bay's 4-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers with his 200th career tally.

Ondrej Palat and Tom Pyatt both lit the lamp in the first period for the Lightning, who notched their second straight home win on the heels of a five- game skid at the Tampa Bay Times Forum.

"It's good for our confidence," Purcell said. "We want to play well for our fans."

Anders Lindback turned away 28 of the 30 shots Philadelphia fired in his direction.

Claude Giroux and Maxime Talbot scored for the Flyers, who have dropped four straight on the road. Ilya Bryzgalov made 23 saves in defeat.

"It's frustrating to not come away with two points when we play a good game," Giroux said. "We just have to keep competing and working hard."

Purcell deflected Keith Aulie's right-point shot to snap a 2-2 tie at the 9:25 mark of the third.

Stamkos hit an empty net with three seconds remaining to become the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to register 200 career goals. The 2008 No. 1 overall pick, Stamkos reached the mark at 23 years old, 41 days.

Only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Dale Hawerchuk did it faster.

Palat netted his second goal in as many games, staking Tampa Bay to a 1-0 lead. Dana Tyrell chipped the puck ahead to Palat, who scored his first NHL goal Saturday against Carolina, and he beat Bryzgalov five-hole 6:38 into the contest.

Philadelphia tied it later in the first period when Talbot carried the puck on an end-to-end rush, cut to the slot and whipped a backhander past Lindback with 6:05 remaining.

Pyatt put the Lightning back on top with 2:57 left in the first, tipping in Tyler Johnson's feed from the right-wing boards.

Tampa Bay couldn't pad its lead, however, and the Flyers erased the one-goal deficit in the second period. A failed clearing attempt by Tampa Bay wound up on the stick of Giroux, who fired a shot from the slot through heavy traffic and behind Lindback with 4:39 remaining.

Game Notes

Flyers defenseman Kimmo Timonen played in his 1,000th career game, a milestone achieved on his 38th birthday. Timonen became just the sixth player from Finland to reach the mark ... Tampa Bay blueliner Matt Carle played in career game No. 500 ... The Flyers have lost four straight and five of their last six trips to Tampa.