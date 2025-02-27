Spurs' Gregg Popovich says he will sit out remainder of season as he recovers from stroke

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is not returning this season.

Popovich addressed the team Thursday for the first time since having a stroke to update players on his recovery and inform them he is not returning this season, according to NBA writer Chris Haynes.

Popovich, 76, had a "mild stroke" in November and released a statement on his decision not to return Thursday.

"I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job, and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding," the statement said.

"I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

Popovich is the oldest head coach in NBA history. He coached at the age of 75 before turning 76 during his time away from the team.

He is a five-time NBA champion, the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 wins and 170 career playoff wins and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Spurs are 24-33 this season and are 13th in the Western Conference.

Despite acquiring star point guard De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, the Spurs' playoff hopes are slim in a strong Western Conference.

The Spurs would have a much better chance of making the playoffs with star center Victor Wembanyama, but the team recently ruled him out for the rest of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder.

The Spurs’ next game is on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

