Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Gregg Popovich says he will sit out remainder of season as he recovers from stroke

Popovich had a stroke in November

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is not returning this season. 

Popovich addressed the team Thursday for the first time since having a stroke to update players on his recovery and inform them he is not returning this season, according to NBA writer Chris Haynes

Popovich, 76, had a "mild stroke" in November and released a statement on his decision not to return Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gregg Popovich looks on court

Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.   (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job, and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding," the statement said. 

"I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

Popovich is the oldest head coach in NBA history. He coached at the age of 75 before turning 76 during his time away from the team. 

'COURT OF GOLD' DIRECTOR DISCUSSES NBA PLAYERS' AFFINITY FOR USA DESPITE PRIOR ANTHEM PROTESTS

Gregg Popovich talks to reporters

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to the media before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans April 5, 2024. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

He is a five-time NBA champion, the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 wins and 170 career playoff wins and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Spurs are 24-33 this season and are 13th in the Western Conference. 

Despite acquiring star point guard De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, the Spurs' playoff hopes are slim in a strong Western Conference. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul has a word with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

The Spurs would have a much better chance of making the playoffs with star center Victor Wembanyama, but the team recently ruled him out for the rest of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder. 

The Spurs’ next game is on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.