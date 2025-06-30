Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Sparks

Sparks star Kelsey Plum makes Caitlin Clark fan change shirt in playful exchange

The Sparks were taking on the Chicago Sky

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum took a playful jab at a WNBA fan who was set to wear a Caitlin Clark shirt while sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena before the team’s game against the Chicago Sky.

Plum came over to the fan with a new T-shirt, according to a video posted on social media by The Sporting Tribune. The fan’s friend was already wearing a Cameron Brink shirt.

Kelsey Plum drives

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, #10, drives past Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins, #7, in the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 29, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"You can’t be wearing that in the gym," Plum said with a sly smile. "… Next time, do better."

Plum then took a photo with the two fans.

It’s clear that Clark is one of the most popular players, if not the most popular player, in the WNBA, and her fingerprints are all over the increase in viewership in the game.

Kelsey Plum guards Rachel Banham

Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham, #24, dribbles against Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, #10, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

As for the Sparks, the team lost to the Sky later in the night as the team retired the jersey of Basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker. Plum led Los Angeles with 22 points on 4-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Sky saw Angel Reese put together another dominant performance. She had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win. She added seven assists, two blocks and a steal to her stat line as well.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Los Angeles fell to 5-12 and Chicago improved to 5-11.

