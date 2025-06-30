Sparks star Kelsey Plum makes Caitlin Clark fan change shirt in playful exchange

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum took a playful jab at a WNBA fan who was set to wear a Caitlin Clark shirt while sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena before the team’s game against the Chicago Sky.

Plum came over to the fan with a new T-shirt, according to a video posted on social media by The Sporting Tribune. The fan’s friend was already wearing a Cameron Brink shirt.

"You can’t be wearing that in the gym," Plum said with a sly smile. "… Next time, do better."

Plum then took a photo with the two fans.

It’s clear that Clark is one of the most popular players, if not the most popular player, in the WNBA, and her fingerprints are all over the increase in viewership in the game.

As for the Sparks, the team lost to the Sky later in the night as the team retired the jersey of Basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker. Plum led Los Angeles with 22 points on 4-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Sky saw Angel Reese put together another dominant performance. She had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win. She added seven assists, two blocks and a steal to her stat line as well.

Los Angeles fell to 5-12 and Chicago improved to 5-11.