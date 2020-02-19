Southland Conference men's basketball championship history

The Southland Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Southland Conference features 13 teams: Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Southland tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 15.

The conference was formed in 1968. The men’s basketball tournament began in 1981.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Abilene Christian won its first Southland title in 2019. They knocked off New Orleans, 77-60. Jaren Lewis was named tournament MVP.

2018: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won a fifth Southland title in 2018. They beat Southeastern Louisiana, 59-55. T.J. Holyfield was named tournament MVP.

2017: NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 68-65, in overtime. Erik Thomas was named MVP.

2016: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won a third straight title in 2016. The Lumberjacks defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 82-60. Thomas Walkup became the first player to win three straight tournament MVPs.

2015: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin repeated as champions in 2015. They defeated Sam Houston 83-70. Thomas Walkup won tournament MVP.

2014: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin bounced back in 2014 and beat Sam Houston State, 68-49. Lumberjacks’ Thomas Walkup was named tournament MVP.

2013: NORTHWESTERN STATE

Northwestern State won the Southland in 2013 over Stephen F. Austin, 68-66. Shamir Davis was named tournament MVP.

2012: LAMAR

Lamar won a fourth Southland title in 2012. They defeated McNeese State, 70-49. Mike James was named tournament MVP.

2011: TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Texas-San Antonio defeated McNeese State, 75-72, in 2011. Devin Gibson was named tournament MVP.

2010: SAM HOUSTON STATE

Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin, 64-48, in 2010. Ashton Mitchell was named tournament MVP.

2009: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas-San Antonio, 68-57, in 2009. Matt Kinglsey was named MVP.

2008: TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Texas-Arlington defeated Northwestern State, 82-79. Anthony Vereen was named tournament MVP.

2007: TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State, thwarting a repeat title in 2007. They won the game, 81-78. Chris Daniels was named tournament MVP.

2006: NORTHWESTERN STATE

Northwestern State won the Southland in 2006. They defeated Sam Houston State, 95-87. Clifton Lee was named tournament MVP.

2005: SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

In 2005, Southeastern Louisiana knocked off Northwestern State, 49-42. Ricky Woods was named tournament MVP.

2004: TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Texas-San Antonio defeated Stephen F. Austin, 74-70. LeRoy Hurd was named MVP.

2003: SAM HOUSTON STATE

Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin in overtime, 69-66. Donald Cole was named MVP.

2002: MCNEESE STATE

McNeese State won the tournament in 2002, defeating Louisiana-Monroe 65-43. Fred Gentry was named MVP.

2001: NORTHWESTERN STATE

In 2001, Northwestern State won its first Southland title. They defeated McNeese State, 72-71. Michael Byars-Dawson was named MVP.

2000: LAMAR

In 2000, Lamar defeated Northwestern State, 62-55. Landon Rowe was named MVP.

1999: TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Texas-San Antonio defeated Texas State, 71-63. Steve Meyer was named tournament MVP.

1998: NICHOLLS STATE

Nicholls State defeated Texas-Arlington, 84-81, in 1998. Donald Harris was named tournament MVP.

1997: TEXAS STATE

Texas State won the Southland in 1997, defeating Louisiana-Monroe, 74-64. Dameon Sansom was named tournament MVP.

1996: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe won a sixth Southland title in 1996. They defeated North Texas, 71-60. Paul Marshall was named tournament MVP.

1995: NICHOLLS STATE

Nicholls State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 98-87, in 1995. Reggie Jackson was named MVP.

1994: TEXAS STATE

In 1994, Texas State won its first Southland title. They defeated North Texas, 69-60. Lynwood Wade was named MVP.

1993: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe won a fourth consecutive Southland title in 1993. They defeated Texas-San Antonio, 80-66. Ryan Stuart won a second straight tournament MVP.

1992: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe three-peated in 1992. They defeated Texas-San Antonio, 81-77. Ryan Stuart was named tournament MVP.

1991: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe won a second straight title in 1991. They defeated Texas-Arlington, 87-60. Anthony Jones won a second straight MVP.

1990: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe began its reign of dominance in 1990. They defeated North Texas, 84-68. Anthony Jones was named tournament MVP.

1989: MCNEESE STATE

McNeese State defeated North Texas, 85-68. Michael Cutright was named tournament MVP.

1988: NORTH TEXAS

North Texas defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 87-70. Tony Worrell was named MVP.

1987: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech won a third Southland title in four years. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas State, 58-51, in 1987. Robert Godbolt was named tournament MVP.

1986: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana-Monroe defeated McNeese State, 59-57. Arthur Hayes was named tournament MVP.

1985: LOUISIANA TECH

In 1985, Louisiana Tech repeated as champions, defeating Lamar, 70-69, for the second straight season. Jerry Everett was named MVP.

1984: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech knocked off Lamar, 68-65. Willie Simmons was named MVP.

1983: LAMAR

Lamar became the first multi-winner of the tournament in 1983. They defeated North Texas, 75-54. Kenneth Lyons, of North Texas, and Lamont Robinson, of Lamar, were named co-MVPs.

1982: LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Louisiana-Lafayette won the conference title in 1982. They defeated Texas-Arlington, 81-75. Alford Turner was named MVP.

1981: LAMAR

Lamar won the first Southland Conference title in 1981. The Cardinals defeated Louisiana Tech, 83-69. Mike Oliver was named MVP.