Southern Utah claims final Great West player honors
Naperville, IL – Southern Utah swept the final Great West Conference individual player awards announced on Tuesday.
Junior quarterback Brad Sorensen was named the offensive player of the year, senior defensive lineman Tyler Osborne was named the defensive player of the year, senior return specialist Austin Minefee was named the special teams player of the year and receiver Brady Measom was tabbed as the rookie of the year.
North Dakota's Chris Mussman was named the coach of the year.
The Great West will disband as a football conference next year, with Southern Utah, Cal Poly, UC Davis and North Dakota joining the Big Sky Conference and South Dakota joining the Missouri Valley Conference.
2011 All-Great West Football First Team
(as voted on by the head coaches and sports information directors)
Offense
QB - Brad Sorensen, Southern Utah
RB - Jake Miller, North Dakota
RB - Austin Minefee, Southern Utah
RB - Jake Romanelli, Cal Poly
WR - Greg Hardin, North Dakota
WR - Tom Hemmingsen, UC Davis
WR - Will Powell, South Dakota
TE - Abbel Aiomo, Southern Utah
OL - Zach Brackus, Southern Utah
OL - Tom Compton, South Dakota
OL - Sean Davies, UC Davis
OL - Scott Winnewisser, Cal Poly
OL - Ray Wilburn, UC Davis
Defense
DL - Bobby Erskine, UC Davis
DL - Tommy Grillo, UC Davis
DL - Tyler Osborne, Southern Utah
DL - Tyler Starr, South Dakota
OLB - Blake Fenn, Southern Utah
OLB - Herman Sword, Southern Utah
ILB - Dan Hendrickson, North Dakota
ILB - Kennith Jackson, Cal Poly
ILB - Adam Broders, South Dakota
DB - Asa Jackson, Cal Poly
DB - Kevyn Lewis, UC Davis
DB - Dion Turner, Southern Utah
DB - Erron Vonner, Southern Utah
Specialists
K - Kevin Robb, South Dakota
P - Cole Zwiefelhofer, South Dakota