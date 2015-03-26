Southern Utah claims final Great West player honors

Southern Utah swept the final Great West Conference individual player awards announced on Tuesday.

Junior quarterback Brad Sorensen was named the offensive player of the year, senior defensive lineman Tyler Osborne was named the defensive player of the year, senior return specialist Austin Minefee was named the special teams player of the year and receiver Brady Measom was tabbed as the rookie of the year.

North Dakota's Chris Mussman was named the coach of the year.

The Great West will disband as a football conference next year, with Southern Utah, Cal Poly, UC Davis and North Dakota joining the Big Sky Conference and South Dakota joining the Missouri Valley Conference.

2011 All-Great West Football First Team

(as voted on by the head coaches and sports information directors)

Offense

QB - Brad Sorensen, Southern Utah

RB - Jake Miller, North Dakota

RB - Austin Minefee, Southern Utah

RB - Jake Romanelli, Cal Poly

WR - Greg Hardin, North Dakota

WR - Tom Hemmingsen, UC Davis

WR - Will Powell, South Dakota

TE - Abbel Aiomo, Southern Utah

OL - Zach Brackus, Southern Utah

OL - Tom Compton, South Dakota

OL - Sean Davies, UC Davis

OL - Scott Winnewisser, Cal Poly

OL - Ray Wilburn, UC Davis

Defense

DL - Bobby Erskine, UC Davis

DL - Tommy Grillo, UC Davis

DL - Tyler Osborne, Southern Utah

DL - Tyler Starr, South Dakota

OLB - Blake Fenn, Southern Utah

OLB - Herman Sword, Southern Utah

ILB - Dan Hendrickson, North Dakota

ILB - Kennith Jackson, Cal Poly

ILB - Adam Broders, South Dakota

DB - Asa Jackson, Cal Poly

DB - Kevyn Lewis, UC Davis

DB - Dion Turner, Southern Utah

DB - Erron Vonner, Southern Utah

Specialists

K - Kevin Robb, South Dakota

P - Cole Zwiefelhofer, South Dakota