Southampton defender hospitalized after assault

Dan Seaborne of English Championship side Southampton is hospitalized with serious injuries from an assault outside a club Friday.

Seaborne was found lying outside a club in a pool of blood with severe head injuries, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

"Dan Seaborne has sustained a significant head injury and is in hospital under close observation. His condition is currently stable, not life threatening and he is showing signs of improvement," Southampton released in a statement.

Police have arrested two men thought to be involved the in the assault at Junk nightclub, but the investigation is ongoing.