NBA Draft

South Carolina basketball star Chloe Kitts steals spotlight at NBA Draft while supporting boyfriend

Kitts was at the draft to support her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Rick Pitino on the 2025 NBA Draft, Caitlin Clark's Impact, Cooper Flagg | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Rick Pitino on the 2025 NBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Impact, Cooper Flagg | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Rick Pitino joins Colin Cowherd to preview the 2025 NBA Draft, discuss Caitlin Clark leading the WNBA All-Star voting, and Cooper Flagg's potential.

NBA fans were introduced to South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball star Chloe Kitts on Wednesday night as she was at the draft to support her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Toronto Raptors selected Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick of the NBA Draft. Kitts and Murray-Boyles embraced each other in a heartwarming moment and then started to celebrate as his dreams of being a professional basketball player were finally realized.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts

Collin Murray-Boyles reacts after being selected ninth by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA basketball draft on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kitts later posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories wearing a Raptors hat and later showing Murray-Boyles already signing autographs for fans.

In the midst of the draft frenzy, she became a viral sensation.

Chloe Kitts dribbles a basketball

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts, #21, controls the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter in the semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 4, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Kitts’ game is nothing to sneeze at. The Washington native was a five-start recruit coming out of high school and committed to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team over the likes of North Carolina, Louisville, Duke and Arizona.

She ascended in the Gamecocks’ basketball program and helped the team to a national championship in 2024. She also has gold medals on the U.S. national team for the FIBA U-18 Americas Championship and the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Her junior season with the Gamecocks was her best at the collegiate level thus far. She averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Chloe Kitts talks to reporters at the 2025 Final Four

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts, #21, talks to media before practice at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

She is considered to be one of the top WNBA Draft prospects next season in a 2026 class that is already stacked with heightened expectations. Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd and others will highlight the class.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.