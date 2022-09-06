Son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to plead guilty to charges from crash that left child with brain injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britt Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges from a 2021 car crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl, WDAF, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Kansas City, reported.

Britt Reid was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in April 2021 after driving almost 20 miles per hour over the speed limit before hitting two cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl, suffered "a traumatic brain injury" that left her "functioning like a baby," said the Young family’s attorney, Tom Porto.

Others were injured in the crash as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid, a Chiefs linebackers coach at the time who no longer works for the team, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in June.

The Chiefs, who paid for the medical care of Young, were also considered a potential party involved in the case since the accident occurred near the team’s practice facility. Reid had told police at the time of the accident that he consumed alcohol and took Adderall before driving his Dodge Ram.

FAMILY OF BRITT REID CRASH VICTIM ASKS FOR HER NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN WHILE EX-COACH IS ‘LIVING HIS NORMAL LIFE’

The accident happened just before the Chiefs left for the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Reid could face one to seven years in jail if convicted.

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and was on the ramp, when a call for help was made, police said. The hazard lights were flashing, according to a police report, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family member arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with headlights on.

BRITT REID CRASH VICTIM ‘CANNOT WALK, TALK OR EAT LIKE A NORMAL 5-YEAR-OLD,’ COUSIN SAYS

WDAF reported at the time that a crash report said Reid’s vehicle struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind. The Impala driver wasn’t hurt despite being in the car at the time of the crash. Young was in the back seat of the Traverse and was seriously injured.

Four clues of impairment were found when police conducted a sobriety test, according to WDAF.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Britt Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.