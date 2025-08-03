Solo Sikoa slips out of cage to retain United States Championship at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacob Fatu was the breakout star for WWE over the last year on his way to winning the United States Championship over LA Knight at WrestleMania.

But his growing fame and dominance caused a rift between him and Solo Sikoa. The "Samoan Werewolf" became the lone wolf since Money in the Bank. Sikoa won the United States Championship over Fatu at Night of Champions, furthering the rivalry between the two.

Fatu and Sikoa met in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam. The match type was made for brutal moments and this match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was no different.

Sikoa, somehow, was able to slither his way out of the cage, place his two feet onto the ground, and win the match.

The two men went blow for blow with no one really gaining an advantage early.

Fatu finally got some kind of advantage with a hip attack and two moonsaults. Getting thrown into the chain-linked cage seemingly had no effect on Fatu. But putting Sikoa away was going to be tougher than that – especially as Sikoa’s My Family Tree members came out to provide some backup. But not to worry, Jimmy Uso came out to help Fatu.

As Fatu looked on, he made sure the gate to the outside was closed. He turned around and got hit with a Samoan Spike. But Sikoa couldn’t keep Fatu on his back. Sikoa looked to escape the cage for the win but Fatu caught him and dragged him back into the cage.

Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga climbed the cage to get involved. Tonga brought out the handcuffs and tied Fatu to the top of the cage. But Fatu’s strength was overmatched. He snapped from the handcuffs and prevented Sikoa from leaving the cage.

As both competitors lay on the rope near the cage door, Tonga closed the door on both men and Sikoa slipped out.

Sikoa retained the title and picked up his second title defense since winning it.

Fatu took his frustrations out on Loa and Mateo. He climbed to the top of the cage and hit a moonsault onto the MFT members. He was clearly not finished with the group.