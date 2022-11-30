Expand / Collapse search
Soccer legend Pelé hospitalized in Brazil, daughter says there's 'no emergency'

Pelé has been dealing with a colon tumor

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé was hospitalized on Wednesday as his home nation gets ready to wrap up its group stage schedule at the World Cup later this week.

The revelation of Pelé’s hospitalization in São Paulo sparked concerned in the sports world, but his daughter tried to quell any fears. Kely Nascimento said he was in the hospital to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, and there was "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father.

A man walks past a mural painting depicting legendary former Brazilian footballer Pele near the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.

A man walks past a mural painting depicting legendary former Brazilian footballer Pele near the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love," she said in the comments of an Instagram post.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pelé was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein due to "general swelling."

Footballing great Pelé gestures to throw a cardboard football at a promotional press conference for Hong Kong Bank's new World Cup Visa Card, Feb. 24 in Hong Kong.

Footballing great Pelé gestures to throw a cardboard football at a promotional press conference for Hong Kong Bank's new World Cup Visa Card, Feb. 24 in Hong Kong. Brazil is likely to bid to host the 2006 World Cup, against the likes of Germany, England and South Africa, according to the Brazilian sports legend, who is in Hong Kong on business and to attend a coaching school. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelé had a tumor removed in September 2021 with the hospital saying he was starting chemotherapy. He has since used social media to deny he was in poor health with his last public comment coming on Oct. 23, his birthday.

"I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received," he said at the time.

Legendary Soccer player Pelé attends the Fifth Avenue Flagship Opening at Hublot Boutique on April 19, 2016 in New York City.

Legendary Soccer player Pelé attends the Fifth Avenue Flagship Opening at Hublot Boutique on April 19, 2016 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

Pelé is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. He helped Brazil to wins in the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

