Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

SMU Mustangs

SMU stuns No 10 Miami in overtime after quarterback Carson Beck throws goal-line interception

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee signed a contract extension before the win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Will Vanderbilt keep their magical season going vs. Texas? 🤔👀 Joel Klatt Show Video

Will Vanderbilt keep their magical season going vs. Texas? 🤔👀 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt previewed the Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Texas Longhorns. He questioned if Texas QB Arch Manning will play after taking a hit late in last week’s game. Joel examined if Vanderbilt’s offense can compete against Texas’s defense.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SMU pulled off a stunning upset of No. 10 Miami in overtime, beating the Hurricanes 26-20 on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. 

Miami got the ball first in the overtime period, but quarterback Carson Beck was intercepted just short of the goal line, giving SMU a chance to win it on the ensuing possession. It was one of Beck’s two interceptions of the day. 

A field goal would have been enough to win the game, but SMU leaned on running back T.J. Harden to win the game. Harden punched it in from a yard out to seal the upset victory for SMU. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rhett Lashlee celebrates

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee celebrates on the field with fans after his team’s 26-20 overtime win over Miami in an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo)

Players and fans celebrated the win together as students stormed the field after Harden scored. 

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee signed a seven-year contract extension on Friday and immediately came through in the team’s first game following the new deal. 

Lashlee’s defense kept Beck and Miami’s high-powered offense in check all game. On the offensive side, quarterback Kevin Jennings shined. Jennings completed 29 of 44 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown. 

TEXAS KNOCKS OFF NO 9 VANDERBILT BEHIND ARCH MANNING, PLAYOFF HOPES SURGE

T.J. Harden scores game-winning touchdown

SMU running back T.J. Harden scores the game-winning touchdown as wide receiver Romello Brinson and Miami cornerback Xavier Lucas look on during overtime of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo)

Jennings' biggest drive of the game came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter with SMU down 20-17. The star quarterback led the offense on an 11-play, 69-yard drive in one minute and 44 seconds to give kicker Sam Keltner a chance to tie the game. 

Keltner, who missed a 42-year-old field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, drilled the 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 20-20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carson Beck throws

Miami quarterback Carson Beck throws a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo)

The upset win brings SMU to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in ACC play. Their next game is against Boston College (1-7) on Saturday.

The loss dropped Miami to 6-2 on the season, and 2-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes' next game is against Syracuse (3-6) on Saturday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue