SMU stuns No 10 Miami in overtime after quarterback Carson Beck throws goal-line interception

SMU pulled off a stunning upset of No. 10 Miami in overtime, beating the Hurricanes 26-20 on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Miami got the ball first in the overtime period, but quarterback Carson Beck was intercepted just short of the goal line, giving SMU a chance to win it on the ensuing possession. It was one of Beck’s two interceptions of the day.

A field goal would have been enough to win the game, but SMU leaned on running back T.J. Harden to win the game. Harden punched it in from a yard out to seal the upset victory for SMU.

Players and fans celebrated the win together as students stormed the field after Harden scored.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee signed a seven-year contract extension on Friday and immediately came through in the team’s first game following the new deal.

Lashlee’s defense kept Beck and Miami’s high-powered offense in check all game. On the offensive side, quarterback Kevin Jennings shined. Jennings completed 29 of 44 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Jennings' biggest drive of the game came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter with SMU down 20-17. The star quarterback led the offense on an 11-play, 69-yard drive in one minute and 44 seconds to give kicker Sam Keltner a chance to tie the game.

Keltner, who missed a 42-year-old field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, drilled the 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 20-20.

The upset win brings SMU to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in ACC play. Their next game is against Boston College (1-7) on Saturday.

The loss dropped Miami to 6-2 on the season, and 2-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes' next game is against Syracuse (3-6) on Saturday.

