SMU hires former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme as assistant head coach, passing game coordinator

SMU has hired former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

The 60-year-old Mumme was head coach at Division II McMurry (Texas) the past four seasons, producing three straight winning seasons for a program that had gone eight years without one.

McMurry won its first postseason game since 1949 with a Division III playoff victory in 2011, and went 8-3 as a Division II independent last season.

Known for his prolific passing offenses, Mumme led Kentucky to its first win over Alabama in 75 years in his first season in 1997. He had a four-year record of 20-26. He also has been head coach at New Mexico State, Southeastern Louisiana, Valdosta State and Iowa Wesleyan.