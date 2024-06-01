Sky's Chennedy Carter avoids Caitlin Clark hip-check question, defends herself through social media likes

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter may have dribbled around Caitlin Clark questions after Saturday’s incident with the Indiana Fever, but her social media likes told a different story.

Carter decided she wasn’t going to answer any Clark questions after she hip-checked the sharpshooter to the floor in the third quarter.

Instead of scorn from her bench, Carter was met with cheers as she poured on 19 points in a 71-70 defeat.

The Sky player decided to offer a defense of herself through her likes on X.

She liked posts that said the Fever had nobody defending Clark on the floor and suggesting Clark flopped to the court when Carter pushed her. There were several other posts criticizing those who may have been tuning into the league for the first time this season and weighing in on the incident. Another post took issue with the Clark question.

"troll notifications blowing up. I love it," Carter wrote on X.

The hip-check was the talk of the sports world Saturday. Clark brushed it off when asked about it in a postgame press conference.

"I wasn't expecting that, but it's just, 'Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking.' It is what it is," she said of the Carter incident, via the Indy Star.

Fever general manager Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides had different reactions.

"There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions!" Dunn wrote in a post on X. "It needs to stop! The league needs to "cleanup" the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!"

Sides told reporters she was sending tapes to the league office.

"I’m trying not to get fined," Sides said. "I’m just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league and these plays. Hopefully, they’ll start to, you know, take a better look at some of the things we see happening or we think is happening.

"Just more happy Caitlin handled it the way she did. It’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or a foul call. She’s continuing to fight through that. Appreciate that from her, really proud of her for doing that."