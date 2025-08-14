Expand / Collapse search
Sky, Sun players get into intense tussle during WNBA game, leads to multiple ejections

Bria Hartley, Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins were all ejected

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A fracas broke out in a WNBA game on Wednesday night between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, resulting in multiple ejections.

The incident occurred with about six minutes left in the second quarter. Sky guard Rebecca Allen and Sun forward Bria Hartley got tangled up fighting for a rebound. Allen’s teammate Ariel Atkins appeared to run from the other side of the court and rushed Hartley during the entanglement.

Bria Hartley and Rebecca Allen

Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley, #14, and Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen, #9, draw technical fouls and ejections from the game during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Players from both teams needed to be held back as Hartley and Atkins appeared to say some not-so-nice things to each other. Hartley and Allen were ejected for their role in the fracas, and Atkins was tossed for being an "escalator," according to ESPN.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh lamented that the intensity between the two teams went that far and said officials "overlooked" an elbow from Hartley to Allen's face.

Ariel Atkins and Bria Hartley

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins, #7, advances on Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley, #14, as both players were ejected from the game during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

"I think things like that have a tendency to happen when there's not a control put on the game prior to," Marsh said. "There's usually an incident that goes overlooked that leads to something like that. 

"(Allen) clearly got elbowed in the face right in front of the ref, and it wasn't called. Then other things ensued. It's unfortunate for us. Two players that play high-quality, high-valuable minutes for us."

Sun players have been in heated moments this season – most notably against the Indiana Fever, when Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon got wrapped up with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in separate incidents earlier this year.

Tyler Marsh shakes hands

Connecticut Sun head coach Rachid Meziane, left, shakes hands with Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh after a game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Connecticut picked up the win, 71-62, over Chicago.

