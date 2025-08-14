Sky, Sun players get into intense tussle during WNBA game, leads to multiple ejections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fracas broke out in a WNBA game on Wednesday night between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, resulting in multiple ejections.

The incident occurred with about six minutes left in the second quarter. Sky guard Rebecca Allen and Sun forward Bria Hartley got tangled up fighting for a rebound. Allen’s teammate Ariel Atkins appeared to run from the other side of the court and rushed Hartley during the entanglement.

Players from both teams needed to be held back as Hartley and Atkins appeared to say some not-so-nice things to each other. Hartley and Allen were ejected for their role in the fracas, and Atkins was tossed for being an "escalator," according to ESPN.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh lamented that the intensity between the two teams went that far and said officials "overlooked" an elbow from Hartley to Allen's face.

"I think things like that have a tendency to happen when there's not a control put on the game prior to," Marsh said. "There's usually an incident that goes overlooked that leads to something like that.

"(Allen) clearly got elbowed in the face right in front of the ref, and it wasn't called. Then other things ensued. It's unfortunate for us. Two players that play high-quality, high-valuable minutes for us."

Sun players have been in heated moments this season – most notably against the Indiana Fever, when Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon got wrapped up with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in separate incidents earlier this year.

Connecticut picked up the win, 71-62, over Chicago.