Sixers unload disgruntled James Harden in blockbuster trade with Clippers

The saga between the Philadelphia 76ers and 10-time All-Star James Harden has seemingly come to an end.

A disgruntled Harden has been noticeably absent from the 76ers lineup to start the 2023 NBA season following a trade request and his public criticism of 76ers president Daryl Morey, whom he called a "liar."

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden vowed in August.

JAMES HARDEN'S ABSENCE FROM 76ERS' SEASON-OPENER PROMPTS NBA INVESTIGATION

Months later, Harden’s request was granted.

Sources told ESPN that Harden, along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, were dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade that saw Philadelphia acquire a number of draft picks, including a first round pick from a third team, and Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin.

The Clippers were Harden’s early favorites when trade talks first began over the summer. Those conversations fell through, but according to the report, they resumed over the weekend and a deal was reached late Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harden sat on the bench alongside teammates during Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, marking his third-straight missed game. The team cited his need to "ramp up" conditioning.

Sources close to Harden told ESPN that the former Houston Rockets star is "ecstatic" over the reported trade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harden, who picked up his $35.6 million contract option in June with the belief the team would trade him, was acquired by the 76ers at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn.

He is now preparing to play for his fifth NBA team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.