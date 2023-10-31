Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Sixers unload disgruntled James Harden in blockbuster trade with Clippers

The 76ers acquired Harden at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The saga between the Philadelphia 76ers and 10-time All-Star James Harden has seemingly come to an end. 

A disgruntled Harden has been noticeably absent from the 76ers lineup to start the 2023 NBA season following a trade request and his public criticism of 76ers president Daryl Morey, whom he called a "liar." 

James Harden dribbling against Nets

James Harden, #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers, dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden vowed in August. 

JAMES HARDEN'S ABSENCE FROM 76ERS' SEASON-OPENER PROMPTS NBA INVESTIGATION

Months later, Harden’s request was granted.

Sources told ESPN that Harden, along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, were dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade that saw Philadelphia acquire a number of draft picks, including a first round pick from a third team, and Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin. 

The Clippers were Harden’s early favorites when trade talks first began over the summer. Those conversations fell through, but according to the report, they resumed over the weekend and a deal was reached late Monday night. 

James Harden vs Marcus Smart

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, #1, reacts past Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harden sat on the bench alongside teammates during Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, marking his third-straight missed game. The team cited his need to "ramp up" conditioning. 

Sources close to Harden told ESPN that the former Houston Rockets star is "ecstatic" over the reported trade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyrie Irving and James Harden talk

Kyrie Irving, #11, and James Harden, #13 of the Brooklyn Nets, talk during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 1, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden, who picked up his $35.6 million contract option in June with the belief the team would trade him, was acquired by the 76ers at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn. 

He is now preparing to play for his fifth NBA team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.