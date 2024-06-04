Simone Biles' dominance continues ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics with record win

Simone Biles continued her dominance ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer, earning a record ninth all-around title at U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend.

Biles, 27, extended her own record with an all-around total of 119.750, sweeping every individual title along the way.

"I use the phrase ‘aging like fine wine,’" Biles said after the competition. "It’s just getting better and better. So, we’ll see. Hopefully, we get to ride this out for the rest of the year."

Biles finished with the highest two-day score on all four events, a feat she’s only accomplished once before at nationals in 2018.

On Monday, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles would be among the athletes set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials in Minnesota later this month. All eyes will be on her as she is primed to make her Olympic return just three years after she announced her shocking withdrawal from multiple events, placing a spotlight on mental health .

On Sunday, Biles was asked about how she plans to deal with the pressure ahead of Paris.

"Just making sure I’m healthy mentally and physically, and I think at this point, mentally is just as important as I physically feel. So just making sure I go to my therapy sessions weekly."

Biles relied on her own experience to help fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, who suffered a similar fall over the weekend during her vault performance.

"I know how traumatizing it is, especially on a big stage like this," Biles said. "And I didn’t want her to get in her head, so we just went and talked about it."

After the two talked, Lee returned to score a 14.500. She would finish in fourth.

Both Lee and Biles will compete in the trials set for June 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.