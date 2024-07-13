Shooting at candlelight vigil for late Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson leaves one dead, another injured

A candlelight vigil for former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Khyree Jackson ended in more tragedy.

Friday's vigil was held in Jackson's home state of Maryland as friends, family and members of the community gathered to remember the 24-year-old and two others who died in a car crash on July 6.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. at Jackson's former high school in Upper Marlboro, according to Prince Georges County Police Department.

FOX 5 DC reported that the shooting started in the parking lot near the front of the school. One person was reportedly hit in the leg, while the other individual was possibly struck in the chest.

Police found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the high school. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

The woman was listed in stable condition. Authorities later confirmed that the male victim was pronounced dead.

The Vikings selected Jackson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft less than three months ago. The team extended condolences to Jackson's loved ones shortly after learning of the fatal vehicle crash.

"Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident," the NFL franchise's verified account shared to X.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell added that the news of Jackson's death left him "heartbroken."

Jackson and his former Wise High School football teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. died in a car accident. Hazel was 23, while Lytton was 24.

Hazel was driving a Dodge Charger at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found Jackson dead at the crash site.

Lytton was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson, Hazel, and Lytton were all members of Wise's state high school championship team in 2016.

Police have yet to arrest any suspects.

