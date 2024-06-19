Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell admits to trying to use contract clause to get out of dancing at his wedding

O'Connell bounced around NFL rosters for years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he tried to get out of dancing at his own wedding in 2010 with the legal language in his contract when he was a player.

O’Connell made the revelation to ESPN for a story about what players are prohibited from doing in the offseason. He was a quarterback for the New York Jets in 2010 when he was getting married to his wife, Leah.

Kevin O'Connell smiles

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell addresses the media during Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on May 10, 2024 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I tried to use that clause to get out of dancing at my own wedding," he said. "It didn't necessarily work, and I was able to make it through without any injury."

O’Connell was in the NFL from 2008 to 2012 but only appeared in regular-season games for the New England Patriots. He was also on the rosters of the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers.

Kevin O'Connell with the Jets

New York Jets quarterback Kevin O'Connell, #7, drops back to pass during the second half of the New York Giants' 31-16 win over the New York Jets in a preseason game at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

He later served as an offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams before taking over as the head coach of the Vikings in 2022.

As a coach, he said the "last thing you want" is to have a player go down with a non-football injury which has been seen several times in the last few seasons.

Minnesota was 7-10 last season.

Kevin O'Connell at the performance center

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell makes a pass during the Minnesota Vikings Minicamp on June 5, 2024 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons but signed Sam Darnold and drafted J.J. McCarthy. The team also re-signed Justin Jefferson.

