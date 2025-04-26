Shedeur Sanders remains positive ahead of final NFL Draft day: 'Thank you GOD'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The football world is stunned that Shedeur Sanders remains on the 2025 NFL Draft board, but the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback prospect continues to keep a positive mindset on social media.

Sanders was hopeful that he would be taken on Day 2, but after Rounds 3 and 4 came and went, he still didn't know which NFL team he will begin his career with.

Meanwhile, three other quarterbacks were selected on Friday night in Green Bay after Cam Ward went first overall to the Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants traded back into the first round to grab Jaxson Dart 25th overall.

Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) were all taken before Sanders, and "stunned" was an understatement to describe how analysts and fans alike felt.

But after the final picks were made on Friday, Sanders pointed to his faith with his reaction, saying, "Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING." He had a similar message Saturday morning on X.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY," Sanders tweeted.

There have been 102 prospects taken off the board, and with Round 4 beginning at noon in Green Bay, everyone is wondering which NFL team is finally going to pull the trigger on Sanders.

Why is this happening for Sanders? It’s the question on everyone’s mind, with opinions flying in on all sides. Some feel that his father, NFL great and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has blame to shoulder. Others believe the reports during the draft process, which stated that Sanders had had bad meetings with teams.

But it's very unusual for someone like Sanders, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, to fall this far, considering what's been on tape the last four years. He's shown elite-level accuracy, a solid arm in the pocket and outside, and the tools to be a good quarterback in the NFL.

"It’s gotta be about more than football," ESPN's Booger McFarland said during the NFL Draft broadcast on the network. "He’s the best pure passer you can draft. When you start to see developmental projects like Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel – and nothing against those guys, but they’re not nearly the player that Shedeur Sanders is. When they go before him, the only thing you can say is that it’s more than football."

McFarland's colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., adds: "I think it’s disgusting. I don’t understand what the heck’s going on with this. . . . Somebody’s gonna have to explain that one to me."

Sanders has been surrounded by friends and family in Texas, awaiting the call that has yet to come. In fact, Sanders had to deal with a prank call, which was caught on his Twitch live stream. He has since ended the live broadcast.

But through this surprising free fall, Sanders has been keeping a positive mindset, at least publicly.

The NFL Draft resumes with Round 4 on Saturday at noon Eastern in Green Bay. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders remain the most intriguing teams to nab Sanders.

Some notable starting quarterbacks in the NFL who have flourished after being selected on Day 3 include Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott and, of course, Tom Brady.

